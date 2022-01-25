Key Points

Cyprus will enact new entrance travel requirements beginning 1 March 2022

Overview

The government of Cyprus approved a new Action Plan that aims to improve international travel health measures and reduce the transmission of COVID-19 beginning 1 March 2022. Under this plan, countries will be classified based on an epidemiological risk assessment and will be grouped into the following colors: Green, Red and Gray.

Vaccinated travelers or travelers who have recovered from COVID-19 will be exempt from testing and quarantine entrance requirements, regardless of nationality or the country of departure. These travelers will be required to provide one of the following:

A recognized vaccination certificate issued by authorities of any third country;

A certificate of recovery issued by the authorities of a third country that has joined the EU Digital COVID Certificate System (EUDCC) or the European or equivalent third country Digital COVID Vaccination certificate or recovery certificate

For additional information on valid vaccination certificates or certificates of recovery, click here.

Unvaccinated travelers will only be permitted to enter Cyprus if they meet the requirements of the corresponding country risk assessment categories. For additional information for the requirements based on country color, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Cyprus has approved a new Action Plan to reduce the number of international travelers arriving from high-risk countries and regions. Under this plan, a new country classification system will be introduced, and more stringent entrance measures will be put into place.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Cyprus' website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 21 January 2022

