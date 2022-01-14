ARTICLE

Key Points

Travelers entering Cyprus will get a choice between an RT-PCR test or an antigen rapid test

Overview

The government of Cyprus will allow travelers over the age of 12 the option to undergo either RT-PCR testing or antigen rapid testing for their pre-arrival required test beginning 14 Jan. 2022. Travelers who opt for an RT-PCR test must undergo testing 27 hours prior to departure. Travelers who opt for an antigen rapid test must undergo testing 24 hours prior to departure. These testing options remain the same regardless of a traveler's vaccination status.

What are the Changes?

The government of Cyprus will allow travelers departing for the country to either undergo a RT-CR test or an antigen rapid test, regardless of the traveler's vaccination status. This will grant travelers more flexibility in their pre-departure testing options.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Cyprus' website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

