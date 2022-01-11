Key Points

Updated entrance requirements for all travelers entering Cyprus beginning 4 Jan. 2022

Overview

The government of Cyprus updated its entrance requirements on 4 Jan. 2022. All travelers entering the country will be required to undergo PCR testing within 48 hours of departure, regardless of vaccination status or nationality. Upon arrival, travelers will also be required to complete a rapid test within 72 hours, unless the traveler can provide proof of having received a COVID-19 booster dose.

What are the Changes?

The government of Cyprus published new entrance requirements for all travelers entering the country. These measures will remain in place until 15 Jan. 2022, when the government will reassess its COVID-19 travel entrance measures.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Cyprus' website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 7, January 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.