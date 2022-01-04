ARTICLE

Key Points

Updated country travel risk levels

Updated entrance requirements based on country risk levels

Overview

The government of Cyprus updated its countries travel risk levels list on 27 Dec. 2021. Travelers arriving from green category countries are not required to hold a negative COVID-19 test result or quarantine upon arrival. Travelers arriving from orange category countries are required to undergo a PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure to Cyprus and provide proof of the negative test result upon entry. Travelers arriving from red category countries are required to undergo a PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure, undergo an additional testing upon entrance and remain in self-isolation until a negative test result is received. Travelers arriving from gray list countries will be required to provide proof of special permissions for entrance and undergo strict testing and quarantine requirements. For additional information click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Cyprus has updated its country travel risk levels and implemented new entrance requirements based on the country risk level.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Cyprus' website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

