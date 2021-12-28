ARTICLE

Key Points

Additional entrance requirements introduced for travelers arriving from the UK

Overview

Beginning 18 Dec. 2021, the government of Cyprus will apply additional entrance requirements to all travelers entering Cyprus from the United Kingdom who are over the age of 12 and regardless of vaccination status. Travelers will be required to:

Remain in self-isolation until a negative PCR test result is received;

If a positive test result is received, the traveler must remain in self-isolation and await further instructions from the authorities in Cyprus;

Upon arrival, travelers will receive a package containing five self-tests. A self-test must be carried out daily;

If a positive test result is received at any point during the initial five days of arrival, the traveler must report the positive results to the appropriate authorities;

72 hours after arrival, travelers must undergo a rapid test at the mobile units of the Ministry of Health and submit the results via email to monada2@mphs.moh.gov.cy.

What are the Changes?

The government of Cyprus introduced additional entrance requirements for all travelers arriving from the UK. These additional requirements went into place on 18 Dec. 2021.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Cyprus' website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

