The Civil Registry and Migration Department announces that from 02/08/2021, the new versions of residence documents for EU citizens and their family members are put into circulation. The new versions comply with the requirements of EU Regulation 2019/1157 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 June 2019, on strengthening the security of identity cards of Union citizens and of residence documents issued to Union citizens and their family members exercising their right of free movement.

The commencement of the issuance of the new residence documents does not affect the procedures followed, applications and fees.

For residence documents, issued before 02/08/2021, according to the above Regulation, the following apply:

(a) The Certificates of Registration and Certificates of Permanent Residence of Union citizens and their family members who are also Union citizens, remain valid and their replacement is not required.

(b) Residence Cards and Permanent Residence Cards of family members of Union citizens who are not themselves Union citizens, which expire after 3 August 2023, will cease to be valid on that date and their holders must replace them in due course by submitting a relevant application.

CIVIL REGISTRY AND MIGRATION DEPARTMENT - Announcements (moi.gov.cy)

