Find all necessary information required by the Health Authorities and the Republic of Cyprus.

Cyprus is now ready to welcome travellers from various countries again!

The Republic of Cyprus has announced the Resumption of International Air Traffic and has enacted protocols and procedures to protect both travellers and locals.

To facilitate your travel arrangements to Cyprus, please check below all necessary entry requirements.

How will travelers be able to enter the country?

As from April 26, 2021 Cyprus follows can be a colour-coded system harmonized with ECDC evaluation standards.

*Countries not included on ECDC lists, will be evaluated separately. The full list found on www.cyprusflightpass.gov.cy

Travelers should constantly visit this platform in order to remain up to date about possible changes that may affect their trip.

Cyprus Flight Pass

All passengers traveling to Cyprus must fill and submit in advance, all required information and documents. The Flight Pass can be accessed and filled in electronically on the website www.cyprusflightpass.gov.cy Flight pass will include the following points:

personal information of the passenger

A declaration whether or not a person has traveled to/from/through or stayed/lived in a country with less favorable epidemiological criteria compared to the country of departure within 14 days before their arrival

A confirmation that a person has not experienced Covid19 symptoms within the last 14 days or he/she has not been in close contact with a COVID19 confirmed case within the last 14 days

A disclaimer that travel is taking place at a person's own responsibility, and that the Republic of Cyprus or businesses operating within it, cannot be held liable for infection at any point during the travel process

A disclaimer that upon return to their country of origin, a person will notify the Health Authorities of Cyprus, in case they display COVID-19 disease in the 14 days after leaving the island

A request form for citizens of third countries travelling from Grey Category Countries, wishing to acquire special permission, by submitting their requests electronically through the following link: https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/en/special-permission Airlines will not permit passengers to board the aircraft and travel without a Cyprus Flight Pass (however, checking the validity of the information included in the Cyprus Flight Pass by travelers is NOT an obligation of the airlines). Any travelers arriving to Cyprus without a Cyprus Flight Pass, will be subject to a fine of 300 Euros.

Travellers who have been vaccinated for COVID-19

Vaccination is not a prerequisite for travel, however a vaccination certificate will be accepted as an additional facilitator for travel for persons traveling from ΕU member states, member countries of the European Economic Area (including Norway and Iceland), Armenia, Bahrain, Belarus, Canada, Egypt, Georgia, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.

Cyprus considers as authorized for travel, all vaccines which have been approved by the European Medicines Agency, and the vaccine Sputnik V.

*Vaccinated travelers must still complete the Cyprus Flight Pass.

Testing and quarantine at the destination

Entire flights are randomly asked to undergo a COVID-19 test upon arrival, irrespective of where they flew from. Children who arrive in Cyprus before their 12th birthday, are exempted. The cost in such cases is borne by the Cyprus government.

The Cyprus government is committed to taking care of all travelers who test positive for coronavirus during their stay, as well as their close contacts. The government will transfer these persons to separate facilities, covering the cost of lodging, food, drink, and medication; the traveler will only need to bear the cost of their airport transfer and repatriation flight, in collaboration with their agent and/or airline.

Protocols on Airplanes and Airports

Prior to boarding, travelers will need to show their 'Cyprus Flight Pass'

Travelers' temperature may be taken prior to boarding and at the terminal

Wearing of masks is compulsory during the flight and in all areas of the airport

