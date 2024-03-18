ELEVATE YOUR iGAMING OPERATION THROUGH THE TOBIQUE GAMING LICENSE SOLUTIONS OF MICHAEL CHAMBERS & CO LLC

Why choose our law firm ?

Michael Chambers & Co LLC offers a plethora of legal services. Having in excess of 20 years' experience in the iGaming sphere, the firm prides itself on being seasoned professionals and is therefore well versed to navigate the Tobique iGaming license application process from the outset and until such time that license is secured, ensuring an efficient and seamless establishment of your online gambling operation.

Our iGaming license specialists possess an in-depth understanding pertaining to the legal and regulatory framework of the Tobique license. Upon consultation, solutions are tailor-made in line with operators' requirements, ensuring their business remains competitive and compliant at all times. Post-license, our team endeavors to keep our clients abreast of all regulatory developments, ensuring ongoing compliance with applicable rules and regulations.

Why Tobique is the Ideal choice for iGaming entrepreneurs?

With an expedited approval process of only a few weeks, Tobique has become well positioned in the dynamic world of iGaming. It is considered as the perfect solution for iGaming operators seeking global operability coupled with numerous advantages at a lower cost than many other well-established gaming jurisdictions. The key benefits of the Tobique iGaming license are as follows:

Streamlined & efficient application and approval process, less onerous than many other key iGaming jurisdictions.

Speed & efficiency – swift processing time (license can be secured within 6-8 weeks).

Cost-effective pricing – to secure and maintain a license.

Increasing recognition in the iGaming industry.

Credible jurisdiction, without corporate or income tax, effectively promoting financial growth.

Global adaptability – universal license.

Extensive operational landscape/coverage; full array of online gambling services can be offered (including wide range of games of chance, casino games, slot machines, baccarat, online poker, sports betting etc.).

Licensing Procedure

PRELIMINARY CONSULTATION – initial assessment of your business strategy, methodology and requirements. INFORMATION & DOCUMENT COLLATION – ensuring all requisite information and documentation is attained in compliance with regulatory requirements. LICENSE SUBMISSION – dealing with all due intricacies in tandem with Tobique's regulators. LIAISON – as your legal representatives, we liaise with the authorities and all relevant parties to ensure the license application process is expedited to the maximum. APPROVAL– once license is secured, guidance is offered with regards to the next steps thus ensuring smooth transition to operation.

Mandatory Requirements

COMPANY FORMATION – evidence of legally-established gaming enterprise.

SHAREHOLDER AND DIRECTOR SCREENING – in-depth background checks undertaken to ensure full compliance with Tobique's legislation.

TRANSPARENCY – Proof owners of gaming companies are individuals of high repute and conduct and consequently eligible to operate an iGaming business.

SOFTWARE INTEGRITY – obligatory certifications evidencing the robustness of software deployed by the operator.

Post-License Dealings

Upon license approval, we offer the following post-license support services to ensure your business remains fully compliant at all times:

FREQUENT COMPLIANCE CHECKS – ensure ongoing compliance with changing rules and regulations.

LICENSE RENEWAL ASSISTANCE – reminders are sent out in a timely manner and assistance is provided with regards to the Tobique license renewal procedure.

– reminders are sent out in a timely manner and assistance is provided with regards to the Tobique license renewal procedure. OPERATIONAL CONSULTATION – professional advice concerning the business's operations is given to drive growth, maximise profit generation whilst remaining fully compliant.

Our Services

Our law firm is well placed to offer the following services:

Acquisition of iGaming licenses in diverse jurisdictions (including Tobique, Curaҫao, Anjouan, UK etc). Learn more here

Company registration in diverse jurisdictions (including Cyprus payment agent entities). Learn more here

Opening of international bank and processing accounts.

Payment solutions (including crypto services).

Embark into Tobique's iGaming landscape and maximise your gaming potential. As your chosen partner, we assist you to lay the foundation, devise your business plan and are therefore instrumental in your success. We will guide you on every step of the way, ensuring legal compliance.

