Introduction

The Curacao Gaming Authority (CGA) has become a pivotal entity in the online gaming industry, with its significant reforms in the online gambling licensing regime. As a Caribbean Island within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Curacao is leading the way in digital gaming regulation.

The government of Curacao is currently undergoing a complete reform in which operators that wish to acquire an online gaming license in Curacao will do so directly from the Curacao Gaming Control Board (GCB). This will replace the existing master license and sub-license system, as the Curacao Gaming Control Board will issue and maintain all licenses directly. At Michael Chambers & Co LLC, we are at the forefront of navigating the evolving landscape of Curacao's gaming licenses, offering unparalleled expertise to operators in this sector. We can offer our expertise for both a B2C or B2B license.

Comprehensive Corporate Set-up and Assistance

Understanding the complexities of setting up a corporate structure in Curacao is vital. At Michael Chambers & Co LLC, we offer full company incorporation services. Our team will guide you through every step of establishing your corporate presence in Curacao, ensuring compliance and strategic alignment with your business goals.

We have an in-depth understanding of the requirements set by the CGB both under the existing National Ordinance on Offshore Games of Hazard (NOOGH) regulations, and the new National Ordinance for Games of Chance (LOK) regulations. Our team is equipped to structure new incorporations so that they align with the new LOK Regulations.

Why Curacao is the Best Option for Online Gaming

Curacao stands out as a premier destination for online gaming licenses due to its favorable tax environment, respected global standing, and a regulatory framework conducive to growth and innovation. The credibility of a Curacao eGaming license opens doors to international markets, elevating your business's global reach. Through a single license, you can offer all forms of gaming such as casino, sports betting, lottery, games of skill and chance.

Navigating the License Application Process

Applying for a Curacao gaming license involves a detailed process where we provide comprehensive support. From preparing and submitting your application to ensuring all regulatory requirements are met, our team is here to streamline this journey for you.

We will provide you with a comprehensive overview of what is required from the offset so that we can work together and ensure all requirements can be met.

Timeframes for Obtaining Your License

It takes around 2 – 3 weeks to register a new Curacao entity and during this time we will focus on collating the license application requirements. The Curacao Gaming Control Board advise that the license should be approved within a maximum of 8 weeks from submission, during this time we will regularly liaise with the CGB for any queries to ensure approval will be granted.

With our expert guidance, we aim to make this process as efficient as possible. Our knowledge of the local regulations and procedures helps in expediting the application process, ensuring you can start your operations swiftly.

Banking Solutions for Your Gaming Business

A critical aspect of setting up a gaming operation is establishing robust banking solutions. At Michael Chambers & Co LLC, we assist our clients in setting up banking arrangements that align with their business needs, ensuring smooth financial operations for your gaming venture.

We have a specialized in-house banking department who have in-depth knowledge and expertise to assist with the following:

Opening of accounts in various jurisdictions:

Electronic Money Institutions (EMI's)

Payment Service Providers (PSP's)

Conclusion

The revision of the Curacao online gambling license regime is a significant milestone in the online gaming industry. Partnering with Michael Chambers & Co LLC not only facilitates navigating these changes but also leverages them for your strategic advantage. The Curacao Gaming Authority's commitment to high standards is paving the way for a more robust and dynamic online gambling sector, offering immense growth and success opportunities in the digital gaming world.

