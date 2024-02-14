In a groundbreaking development signaling a significant shift in online gaming regulation, the Curacao Gaming Control Board (GCB) has announced a historic milestone: the issuance of its maiden direct license to White Star BV, a Rhino Entertainment Group entity. This marks a pivotal moment for White Star BV's flagship brand, CasinoDays, as it emerges as a trailblazer under the new regulatory framework.

Accompanying this momentous event, the GCB has also granted Digital Seals to three prominent operators: Games and More BV, Geeka Corporation NV, and Small House BV. These seals authorize the display of the official Digital Seal of approval from the GCB across all domains and brands associated with each operator.

Cedric Pietersz, Managing Director of the GCB, reflected on the significance of this achievement, stating, "2024 heralds a transformative period in the regulatory landscape of Curacao's gambling sector. Since opening our doors to applications less than 12 weeks ago, the volume of submissions has far exceeded our expectations. White Star's licensure holds a special place in our hearts and history. It signifies a pivotal moment for Curacao's evolution into a top-tier gambling jurisdiction with many more licenses in process."

Rhino Entertainment Group CEO Ross Parkhill expressed pride in being the inaugural recipient of a direct license from the GCB, emphasizing their dedication to excellence and responsible gaming. "Being the first to receive this direct license is not only a privilege but a thrilling endorsement of our commitment to excellence and responsible gaming. We wholeheartedly support Curacao's enhanced regulatory processes, recognizing the added value and prestige it brings to our license. We look forward to fostering an open and communicative relationship with the GCB, ensuring a bright and compliant future for online gaming."

The GCB congratulates White Star and the three recipients of the Digital Seals, anticipating a collaborative effort to shape the future of online gambling in Curacao.

