A. Unveiling the Pillars: Exploring the Crucial Roles of the GCB in Gaming Regulation

The GCB operates as the sole and independent regulatory body overseeing all activities related to games of chance within the Curacao territory. To uphold its reputation, the GCB proactively prevents unauthorized operators from falsely claiming to possess a license to operate in the Curacao territory. As a result, the GCB now mandates that all operators must undergo registration and application to the GCB for a direct license, with the deadline set no later than March 31, 2024.

B. Bolstering Security: GCB's Adopted Measures for Safeguarding Itself and Stakeholders

One such measure involves the use of a digital seal, prominently displayed on the landing page of operators' online games of chance service, known as "the Games Website".

This seal serves to indicate their status with the GCB.

The utilization of the Digital Seal is restricted to holders of online games of chance licenses or entities authorized by such license holders.

These entities must have undergone the registration and application processes with the GCB through its portal.

Pending such application, the GCB must confirm directly with these authorized entities, through written notice, that it has received satisfactory due diligence relating to them or has granted a license.

The GCB will establish distinct procedures regarding what it deems to be satisfactory due diligence.

These powers will be at the disposal of the GCB starting from January 1, 2024.

C. Unlocking the Power of the Digital Seal: A Guide for Operating Entities

The GCB holds the intellectual property rights to the Digital Seal, which includes any associated goodwill. Authorized Entities are provided with a limited, non-assignable, and non-sublicensable license to utilize the Digital Seal following the Digital Seal Policy, for the duration of their authorization from the GCB.

When implementing the Digital Seal, it must be prominently displayed on the main landing page of the Games Website. The size mustn't be reduced to a point where the text or graphics on the Digital Seal become unreadable to the human eye.

Providers still licensed under the old regulations are not allowed to display this new digital seal, and operators who are allowed to have it on their sites must link to a new https://cert.gcb.cw website with an encrypted token assigned to their domain.