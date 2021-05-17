ARTICLE

Cyprus: FAQ's For COVID-19 Restrictive Measures As Of 10th May 2021 At 06:00 Am

Α. Movement:

1. What are the curfew hours?

Movement is prohibited from 11 o'clock at night until 5 o'clock in the morning of the following day.

2. Under which circumstances is one allowed to move during curfew hours (11 at night until 5 in the morning of the following day)?

The movement of persons during curfew hours continues to be permitted for the following reasons:

For purposes of moving to and from the workplace with the presentation of Form Α , completed and signed by the employer, which certifies the necessity for the movement during the aforementioned hours.

, completed and signed by the employer, which certifies the necessity for the movement during the aforementioned hours. For urgent purposes, such as to go to a medical centre or a hospital or a pharmacy or a veterinarian for medical emergencies and to render assistance to people who are unable to care for themselves or who need to self-isolate.

3. How many times per day is movement by exception permitted?

The application of sending a text message to 8998 for movement by exception is cancelled as of May 10, and there is no limitation in the number of movements allowed per person each day.

A prerequisite for going to specific places is the presentation of one of the following forms of evidence:

Vaccination certificate with at least one dose and after a period of 3 weeks has passed, or

Evidence that a person has been ill with COVID-19 during the past 6 months. It is understood that a case of coronavirus is a person who was detected as positive for the virus in a molecular test or rapid antigen test and was reported by the clinical laboratory or rapid test sampling unit or pharmacy, has been traced and released, based on the procedures followed by the Ministry of Health, or

If neither of the above apply, and as a temporary solution until the vaccination coverage advances further, citizens aged 12 and over are given the option to present a certificate of a negative PCR or rapid test, valid for 72 hours. For example, if the test was conducted on Sunday at 10 am it would be valid until Tuesday at midnight.

4. At which places is it necessary to present evidence?

The presentation of evidence is mandatory in the following places:

Catering establishments (Restaurants, Cafés, bars, snack bars, etc)

Places of religious worship

Open-air and in-door theatres, cinemas and performing arts or spectacle halls

Shopping centres and retail department stores

Social events such as weddings, christenings and funerals

Gyms, dance schools, academies of other sports, for all exercising in indoor spaces

Nursing homes, accommodation facilities for the elderly, accommodation facilities for the chronically ill and other closed-structure facilities,

Hotels and tourist accommodation establishments

Pre-election rallies in theatres/amphitheatres, catering establishments, homes

Conferences, trade fairs

Casinos

Only for the Cup Final on 15 May, by the fans who will watch the match with physical presence.

5. At which places is it not necessary to present evidence?

The presentation of evidence is not mandatory in the following places:

Hair dressing salons, beauty parlours

Gambling and betting businesses

Farmers' markets, supermarkets, bakeries, butcheries, fishmongers, fruit markets, minimarkets, kiosks, pharmacies

Beaches

Out-door picnic areas, dams and zoos.

6. In which form must the evidence be presented?

The evidence for a negative result of a coronavirus test (PCR or rapid test) is presented, at first, in print form, as given at the collaborating private clinical laboratories or at the mobile sampling units of the Ministry of Health, in its original form. In cases of proof of vaccination, the Vaccination Card issued by the Vaccination Centres is presented. In cases of people who have been ill with COVID-19 during the last 6 months, the text message for release sent to the citizens is presented.

7. Who bares the responsibility for the possession of evidence?

The responsibility for checking for the possession of evidence lies only with the Officers of the Police or of the competent Ministries/Departments depending on the businesses that fall within the areas of their competence. The managers of the businesses / premises are not responsible for checking the evidence and citizens are not obliged to present the evidence in their possession to unauthorized persons.

B. Social gatherings/events:

8. In which places are gatherings allowed?

Gatherings are allowed in public areas, such as parks, squares, dams, picnic areas, beaches, pedestrian streets, marinas, zoos, etc., provided that they do not exceed 10 persons per group, including minors.

Evidence is not required.

9. Are gatherings allowed in homes?

Gatherings in homes are allowed, for a maximum of 10 persons, including minors.

10. Are lunches/dinners allowed for weddings and baptisms?

Until the 16 May 2021, holding lunches/dinners for weddings, christenings and other events is allowed, with a maximum number of 10 persons, including underage children.

From 17 May 2021, holding lunches/dinners are allowed ONLY in outdoor spaces of organized restaurants, event halls and hotels facilities, provided that the attendees are seated and with a maximum number of 200 persons including underage children. Cocktail parties are prohibited.

From 1 June 2021, holding lunches/dinners is allowed in indoor spaces of organized restaurants, event halls and hotels as well, on the basis of the agreed timetable.

A prerequisite is the presentation of evidence as described in question 3.

11. Are pre- election rallies allowed in view of the parliamentary elections?

Pre-election Rallies are allowed provided that the capacity of the venue's space is observed, and the attendees are seated. Cocktail parties are prohibited. For example:

In an outdoor theatre/amphitheatre up to 50% of its capacity,

In an indoor theatre/amphitheatre up to 30% of its capacity,

In outdoor spaces of clubs/catering areas, attendees must be seated

In houses, with a maximum number of 10 persons, including the residents.

An essential prerequisite is the possession of evidence as described in question 3.

C. Church attendance:

12. Are religious services and other forms of religious worship allowed?

From 10 to 16 May, religious services and other forms of religious worship in places of religious worship can be held with a maximum number of 50 persons.

As of 17 May, the presence of congregants is allowed with a maximum physical presence of 30% of the capacity of the place of religious worship.

As of 1 June, the presence of congregants is allowed with a maximum physical presence of 50% of the capacity of the place of religious worship.

A necessary prerequisite for the physical presence of congregants in places of religious worship is the possession of evidence as described in question 3.

13. Are religious ceremonies allowed (weddings, christenings, funerals)?

Until May 16, religious ceremonies (christenings, weddings, funerals) are allowed with a maximum of 10 persons.

As of May 17, the maximum number of persons at weddings, christenings and funerals inside the place of religious worship is set at 30 % of the capacity of the space.

A necessary prerequisite is the possession of evidence as described in question 3.

D. Re-opening of enterprises:

14. Are catering establishments allowed to operate?

The operation of the external spaces of the following categories of catering establishmentsis permitted on the basis of the relevant protocol:

Restaurants

taverns

cafeterias

pubs

snack-bars

bars

coffee shops

Restaurants within shopping centres, canteens and/or sports clubs, cultural clubs, associations, societies, etc.

As of 1 June 2021, the operation of the indoor spaces of catering establishments is allowed on the basis of the health protocol.

A necessary prerequisite is the possession of evidence as described in question 3.

15. Is the operation of retail shopping centres and department stores permitted?

The operation of retail shopping centres and department stores is permitted.

At the same time, the operation of the rest of the retail trade, including department stores, and large stores, is allowed, provided that the measure of 1 person to 10 sq.m. of useful space is observed. A necessary prerequisite is the possession of evidence as described in question 3.

16. Are hairdressing and beauty salons re-opening?

Yes, the operation of hairdressing salons and beauty parlors is allowed on the basis of the health protocol.

No evidence is required.

17. Is the operation of gyms, dance schools and other sports academiesallowed?

Yes, the above places are re-opened on the basis of what was in force until April 25th.

A necessary prerequisite is the possession of evidence as described in question 3 for indoor training.

18. How will gambling and betting businesses work?

The operation of gambling and betting companies is permitted in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and the National Betting Authority, and provided that the measure of one person per 10 sq.m. is observed, without persons sitting indoors. Outdoor seating is allowed.

No evidence is required.

19. How will the casinos resume their operation?

Until May 16, the operation of casinos is suspended. As of May 17, casinos are allowed to operate at 30 % of their capacity and on the basis of the health protocol.

As of 1 June, the use of their capacity is increased to 50%.

A necessary prerequisite is the possession of evidence as described in question 3.

20. Are swimming pools allowed to operate for exercising purposes?

Yes, swimming pools can operate for exercising purposes on the basis of the health protocol and the guidelines of the Cyprus Sports Organization.

21. Is access to beaches allowed?

Yes, it is allowed on the basis of the protocol that was in effect in the summer of 2020.

The possession of some form of evidence is not necessary.

22. Is the operation of playgrounds, luna parks and theme parks allowed?

The operation of playgrounds, luna parks and theme parks remains suspended until 16 May 2021.

As of 17 May 2021, the operation of playgrounds, luna parks and theme parks is allowed, on the basis of a Protocol and only in outdoor spaces, without holding social events.

A necessary prerequisite is the possession of evidence as described in question 3.

23. Is the carrying out of conferences and trade exhibitions allowed?

Conferences and trade exhibitions cannot take place until 16 May 2021. As of 17 May 2021, the holding of the above is allowed, provided that the measure of the use of 30% of the indoor space's capacity is observed, with cocktail parties being prohibited.

As of 1 June 2021, the use of the capacity increases to 50%.

A necessary prerequisite is the possession of evidence as described in question 3.

24. Is the operation of camping sites allowed?

No, the operation of camping sites is not allowed.

25. Are persons permanently residing in the Republic allowed to stay in hotels and tourist accommodation establishments?

As of 10 May those permanently residing in the Republic are allowed to stay in hotels and tourist accommodation establishments.

A necessary prerequisite is the possession of evidence as described in question 3.

E. Culture:

26. Which culture sectors can operate?

Until 16 May, the operation of open-air and indoor theatres, amphitheatres, cinemas and performance halls is allowed, with a maximum number of 50 persons.

As of 17 May 2021, the operation of indoor theatres, amphitheatres, cinemas and performance halls is allowed at 30% capacity. In outdoor/open-air venues capacity can be up to 50%.

As of 1 June, capacity in both indoor and outdoor venues is set at 50% and upon the condition that health protocols are adhered to.

A necessary prerequisite is the possession of evidence as described in question 3.

F. Education/sports and social activities for children:

27. How will the reoperation of schools, with physical presence, take place?

All school levels reopen as of 10 May with the physical presence of students. Both school staff and students of Gymnasiums, Lyceums and Technical Schools must undergo a mandatory rapid test on a weekly basis. For primary school (cycle B) students, a weekly rapid test is optional.

The students of Gymnasiums, Lyceums and Technical Schools as well as the staff of schools of all levels must undergo a test before their return on 10 May and must present a negative test, effective for 72 hours.

28. How will group institutes and athletic and social activities for children under the age of 18 be operating?

The operation of group afternoon institutes, as well as athletic and social activities of children under the age of 18, are allowed on the basis of the protocol that was in effect until 25 April, namely with a maximum number of 7 persons present, including the educator (6+1).

For extracurricular indoor activities a test taken within 72 hours is necessary, while for outdoor activities the responsibility of a weekly test remains.

