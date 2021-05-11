In view of the implementation of the Decision regarding the possession of a safe pass as of on Monday,10 May, when visiting crowded places, the following are recalled:

Citizens can present one of the following forms of evidence: i) Vaccination certificate with at least one dose and after a period of 3 weeks has passed. Citizens can present the Vaccination Card given to them at the vaccination centers, or

(ii) Proof that a person has contracted COVID-19 in the last 6 months. Citizens may present the text release message or the text recovery message sent to their mobile phone by the Ministry of Health, or

iii) If one of the above does not apply, and as a temporary solution, citizens aged 12 and over are given the option to present a negative test certificate, a PCR or a rapid test, valid for 72 hours. For example, if the test took place on Sunday at 10 a.m., it will be valid until Wednesday at 10 a.m. Citizens may present either the form provided by the different test units (see below) or the text message sent to their mobile phone with the result of the test. It is specified that certificates from an antibody test or self-test will not be accepted.

In the case where point 1(ii) applies, the following shall be specified:

A person is considered a coronavirus case for SARS-CoV-2 if he/she has been diagnosed positive in a molecular test (PCR test) or an antigen rapid test by:

in a molecular test (PCR test) or an antigen rapid test by: a clinical laboratory that has verified the process of carrying out the diagnostic methodology that detects the genetic material of the virus (RT-RCR), or

a mobile rapid test unit through the Ministry of Health programme; or

a clinical laboratory that meets the specifications of the Ministry of Health for a rapid antigen test.

Person diagnosed as a coronavirus positive case should be reported to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health within a reasonable time from the date of issue of the result.

of the Ministry of Health from the date of issue of the result. The cases reported in the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit are traced and released on the basis of protocol either following actions by their Personal Physician or by the Release Team of the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit (if there is no Personal Physician).

on the basis of protocol either following actions by their Personal Physician or by the Release Team of the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit (if there is no Personal Physician). Persons who are recorded in the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit archives and have contracted COVID-19 in the last 6 months, regardless of whether they have received an SMS for release at the end of their quarantine, will receive again an SMS with proof of recovery by May 9 th , in the evening. The recovery SMS will indicate the period of validity of the proof. This SMS may be presented in the event of a check. For individuals, such as minors or elderly who do not have a personal mobile phone, the SMS will be sent to the mobile phone of the parent/guardian or the representative of the person registered in the system.

Those who have been diagnosed as positive cases, have been released but have not received an SMS either at the end of their quarantine or by May 9th, should complete the declaration attached and send it as soon as possible to the email: contacttracing2@moh.gov.cy. Their request will be evaluated and within a reasonable period of time they will be contacted by the Tracing Team of the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit for further instructions.

It is recalled that evidence must be provided in the following areas:

Restaurants, cafes, bars, snack bars, etc.

Places of religious worship

Outdoor and in-door theatres, cinemas and performing arts or spectacle halls

Shopping centres and department stores

Social events such as weddings, christenings and funerals

Gyms, dance schools and other sports schools, for exercising in in-door spaces

Senior People's homes, nursing homes, accommodation facilities for the chronically ill and other enclosed structures,

Hotels and tourist accommodations

Pre-election gatherings in theatres/amphitheaters, dining areas, houses

Conferences, trade fairs

Casinos.

The presentation of evidence is not mandatory for going to the following places:

Hairdressers, beauty parlours

Banks

Public service departments of the private, public and general public sector

Gambling and betting businesses

Beaches

Out-door picnic areas dams and zoos.

Farmers' markets, supermarkets, bakeries, butcheries, fishmongers, fruit markets, minimarkets, kiosks, pharmacies

The responsibility for checking for the possession of evidence lies onlywith the Officers of the Police or of the competent Ministries/Departments depending on the businesses that fall within the areas of their competence. The managers of the businesses / premises are not responsiblefor checking the evidence and citizens are not obliged to present the evidence in their possession to unauthorized persons.

