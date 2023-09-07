Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission ("CySEC")

03/08/2023 - C591 Appointment of an Alternate Director to attend a meeting of the Board of Directors of a CIF

CySEC informs the Cyprus Investment Firms ("CIFs") regarding the circumstances under which, a member of the Board of Directors of a CIF, may appoint an Alternate Director to attend a meeting of the Board of Directors of the CIF in its place, taking into account the provisions of sections 9 and 10 of the Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law of 2017, as in force ("Law").

03/08/2023 – C592/Technical clarifications concerning Reporting obligation under articles 4(3)(d) and 31(1), (2) and (4) of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Law (the 'AIFM Law') as further specified with articles 5(3) and 110 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 231/2013).

CySEC informs the AIFMs of the AIFMD reporting updated IT technical guidance (2013/1358) (revision 6), which will be applicable from November 2023 onwards. The new IT technical guidance revision 6 (2013-1358 AIFMD Reporting IT Technical Guidance - revision 6) introduces new validation rules making more fields mandatory or with stricter rules to improve data quality. The new changes are specified in the tab 'change history' of the excel document.

23/08/2023 – C594 ESMA launches a Common Supervisory Action ('CSA') with NCAs on the sustainability-related disclosures and the integration of sustainability risks in the Investment Fund Sector.

CySEC informs the Investment Fund Managers that ESMA has launched the 2023 and 2024 Investment Fund Sector CSA on the sustainability-related disclosures and the integration of sustainability risks.

