Cyprus:
Inducement Rules For Fund Managers In Cyprus
13 May 2022
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
IFLR has published an article written by Senior Associate, Xenia
Kalogirou. The article concerns the inducement regime for fund
managers in Cyprus. Xenia clarifies and discusses the EU and
Cyprus legal frameworks governing inducement restrictions and
summarises the industry's response. She also highlights
the intricacies involved in correctly applying the law, since the
legal requirements apply differently to the various parties
involved in a single scenario.
The full article may be viewed here.
