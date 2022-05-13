IFLR has published an article written by Senior Associate, Xenia Kalogirou. The article concerns the inducement regime for fund managers in Cyprus. Xenia clarifies and discusses the EU and Cyprus legal frameworks governing inducement restrictions and summarises the industry's response. She also highlights the intricacies involved in correctly applying the law, since the legal requirements apply differently to the various parties involved in a single scenario.

The full article may be viewed here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.