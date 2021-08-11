The new edition of ICLG's Alternative Investment Funds 2021 covers regulatory frameworks, fund structures, investments, reforms and taxation. Angeliki Epaminonda and Angelos Onisiforou contribute the Cyprus Chapter.

Click to read the Cyprus chapter:

https://iclg.com/practice-areas/alternative-investment-funds-laws-and-regulations/cyprus

Publisher: International Comparative Legal Guides

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.