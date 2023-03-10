ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The preliminary General Government fiscal results, which are prepared by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CYSTAT) indicate a surplus of €609,5 mn (2,3% of GDP) for the period of January-December 2022, as compared to a deficit of €402,8 mn (1,7% of GDP) that was recorded during the period of January-December 2021.

EXPENDITURE

During the period of January-December 2022, total expenditure increased by €424,2 mn (+4,1%) and amounted to €10.766,7 mn, compared to €10.342,6 mn in the corresponding period of 2021.

In detail, social benefits increased by €434,4 mn (+11,3%) and amounted to €4.275,2 mn, compared to €3.840,8 mn in 2021. Compensation of employees (including imputed social contributions and pensions of civil servants) increased by €142,4 mn (+4,7%) and amounted to €3.147,5 mn, compared to €3.005,1 mn in 2021. Intermediate consumption increased by €167,0 mn (+16,0%) and amounted to €1.211,2 mn, compared to €1.044,2 mn in 2021. Current transfers increased by €47,0 mn (+7,8%) and amounted to €652,7 mn, compared to €605,7 mn in 2021.

The capital account increased by €109,4 mn (+13,3%) and amounted to €931,5 mn, compared to €822,1 mn in 2021. In detail, gross capital formation increased by €57,9 mn (+9,1%) and amounted to €694,6 mn, compared to €636,7 mn in 2021 and other capital expenditure increased by €51,5 mn (+27,8%) and amounted to €236,9 mn, compared to €185,4 mn in 2021.

On the contrary, subsidies decreased by €443,6 mn (-75,8%) to €141,6 mn, from €585,2 mn in 2021. Interest payable decreased by €32,4 mn (-7,4%) to €407,0 mn, from €439,4 mn in 2021.

REVENUE

During the period of January-December 2022, total revenue increased by €1.436,5 mn (+14,5%) and amounted to €11.376,2 mn, compared to €9.939,7 mn in the corresponding period 2021.

In detail, taxes on production and imports increased by €572,3 mn (+16,9%) and amounted to €3.960,6 mn, compared to €3.388,3 mn in 2021, of which net VAT revenue increased by €489,3 mn (+22,4%) and amounted to €2.671,0 mn, compared to €2.181,7 mn in 2021. Revenue from taxes on income and wealth increased by €387,1 mn (+15,5%) and amounted to €2.876,7 mn, compared to €2.489,6 mn in 2021. Social contributions increased by €388,5 mn (+14,3%) and amounted to €3.112,7 mn, compared to €2.724,2 mn in 2021. Revenue from the sale of goods and services increased by €119,4 mn (+18,0%) and amounted to €783,9 mn, compared to €664,5 mn in 2021. Property income increased by €2,3 mn (+2,1%) and amounted to €113,6 mn, from €111,3 mn in 2021.

On the contrary, current transfers decreased by €17,0 mn (-6,5%) to €243,6 mn, from €260,6 mn in 2021. Capital transfers decreased by €16,1 mn (-5,3%) to €285,1 mn, from €301,2 mn in 2021.

Source:Cystat

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.