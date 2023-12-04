ARTICLE

Cyprus Country Profile

Cyprus is a Mediterranean island with a rich history, vibrant culture, and a thriving economy. In this brochure, we will take you on a journey through the island's fascinating past, its current status, its legal system and courts structure, tax system, business benefits, and the many advantages of living in Cyprus.

History

Cyprus has a rich history that dates back to the Neolithic era. The island has been inhabited by various civilizations, including the Mycenaeans, Phoenicians, Assyrians, Persians, Egyptians, and Romans. In the 4th century AD, Cyprus became part of the Byzantine Empire and remained so until the 12th century. The island was then conquered by the Crusaders and later by the Venetians. In 1571, it was seized by the Ottomans, who ruled it for the next three centuries. In 1878, Cyprus was leased to the British Empire and was later annexed in 1914. It gained independence in 1960 and has been a Republic ever since.

Modern History and Cyprus' Independence

In 1955, a National Organisation of Cypriot Fighters, movement known as EOKA, launched a campaign against the British rule, with the aim of achieving enosis (union) with Greece. The struggle for independence lasted for four years, until 1959, when the Zurich-London agreements were signed, establishing the Republic of Cyprus as an independent state with a power-sharing arrangement between the Greek and Turkish communities.

However, the new state faced a number of challenges, including disputes over land ownership and representation, which eventually led to a constitutional crisis in 1963. The intercommunal violence that followed led to the establishment of separate enclaves for the Greek and Turkish communities, which were later patrolled by UN peacekeepers.

In 1974, a coup backed by the military junta in Greece overthrew the elected government of Cyprus, triggering a Turkish military intervention. The island was divided into two parts, with the northern third occupied by Turkish forces and declared the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in 1983, recognized only by Turkey. The southern part of the island remains the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus.

Efforts to reunify the island have been ongoing, with the most recent round of negotiations taking place in 2017. However, a solution has yet to be reached. Today, Cyprus remains divided, with the TRNC facing international isolation and the Republic of Cyprus continuing to work towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Political System of Cyprus

Cyprus is a presidential representative democratic republic with a multi-party system. The country has a complex political history that has been marked by periods of conflict and division.

Executive Branch

The President of Cyprus is the head of state and the government. The President is elected for a five-year term and is responsible for appointing the Council of Ministers, which is the country's executive branch.

Legislative Branch

The Parliament of Cyprus is a unicameral legislative body that is responsible for making laws and overseeing the work of the government. The parliament has 80 members who are elected for a five-year term. The parliament is responsible for passing legislation, approving the government's budget, and overseeing the work of the executive branch.

Judicial Branch

The judicial branch of Cyprus is independent and is responsible for interpreting and enforcing the laws of the country. The country's judicial system is based on the British legal system and is composed of a number of different courts, including district courts, assize courts, and the Supreme Court of Cyprus.

The judicial system is responsible for resolving civil and criminal disputes, and for ensuring that the rights of citizens are protected. The judicial system is also responsible for overseeing the work of the government and for ensuring that the executive branch acts within the bounds of the law.

Political Parties

Cyprus has a multi-party system, with a number of different political parties operating in the country. The country's political parties represent a range of different viewpoints, with parties ranging from the center-right to the far-left of the political spectrum.

Some of the main political parties in Cyprus include the Democratic Rally (DISY), the Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL), the Democratic Party (DIKO), and the Movement for Social Democracy (EDEK).

Cyprus has a long and complex political history that has been marked by periods of conflict and division. However, the country's political system is now stable and democratic, with a range of political parties operating in a multi-party system. The country's executive, legislative, and judicial branches work together to ensure that the rights of citizens are protected and that the government operates within the bounds of the law.

