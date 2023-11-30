Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission ("CySEC")

12/10/2023 – C601 - EBA's Guidelines on the use of Remote Customer Onboarding Solutions under Article 13(1) of Directive (EU) 2015/849

CySEC wishes to inform the Regulated Entities that the EBA has published its Guidelines on the use of Remote Customer Onboarding Solutions under Article 13(1) of Directive (EU) 2015/849 ('Guidelines'). The Guidelines set common EU standards on the development and implementation of sound, risk-sensitive initial CDD processes in the remote customer onboarding context.

C601 - EBA's Guidelines - Use of Remote Customer Onboarding Solutions

12/10/2023 – C602 - Requirements of the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'CNMV') regarding the product intervention measures relating to the contract for differences (the 'CFDs') and other leveraged products to retail investors in Spain

CySEC draws the attention of CIFs' on product intervention measures relating to CFDs and other leveraged products to retail investors in Spain. The CNMV's Resolution forbids the advertisement of CFDs and other leveraged instruments to retail investors as well as certain remuneration policies and sales techniques. Moreover, intervention measures for the marketing, sale and distribution to retailers of other leveraged instruments are established.

C602 - Spain CNMV Intervention Measures

12/10/2023 – C603 - ESMA Guidelines on MiFID II product governance requirements (ESMA3543-3448)

CySEC wishes to inform the Regulated Entities that ESMA published the Guidelines on MiFID II product governance requirements. The Guidelines apply in relation to the manufacturing or distribution of financial instruments and structured deposits. The purpose of the Guidelines is to establish consistent, efficient and effective supervisory practices within the European System of Financial Supervision and to ensure the common, uniform and consistent application of the MiFID II requirements on product governance.

C603 - ESMA Guidelines on MiFID II

13/10/2023 – C604 - ΕΒΑ Guidelines on outsourcing (EBA/GL/2019/02)

CySEC wishes to bring attention to CIF's Guidelines on outsourcing. The guidelines were published on 2/2/2019 by EBA. The Guidelines specify the internal governance arrangements, including sound risk management, that CIFs should implement when they outsource functions, in particular regarding the outsourcing of critical or important functions.

C604 - ΕΒΑ Guidelines on outsourcing