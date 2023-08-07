Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission ("CySEC")

03/07/2023 – C587 ESMA Guidelines on the consistent application of the triggers for the use of Early Intervention Measures.

CySEC reminds the regulated entities that ESMA has published the Guidelines on the consistent application of the triggers for the use of Early Intervention Measures. These Guidelines are applicable from 1st August 2023.

C587 ESMA Guidelines

18/07/2023 – C588 Opinion on the risks of money laundering and terrorist financing affecting the EU's financial sector.

CySEC informs the Regulated Entities that EBA publish its fourth "Opinion on the risks of money laundering and terrorist financing affecting the EU's financial sector". The Opinion and its associated report inform the risk assessments carried out by competent authorities and the EBA's policies and priorities.

C588 Opinion on the risks of money laundering

18/07/2023– C589 Moneyval's report on money laundering and financing of terrorism risks in the world of virtual assets.

The Report presents an overview of the money laundering and financing of terrorism risks in the world of virtual assets. CySEC considers the Report to be of assistance to the Regulated Entities engaging or seeking to engage in virtual asset activities in understanding their AML/CFT risks and obligations and how they effectively comply with these obligations.

C589 Moneyval's report