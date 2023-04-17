We researched and summarised for you, all recent regulatory updates from Cyprus and Europe, which are applicable for Regulated Companies operating in the Region.
- Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission ("CySEC")
- Central Bank of Cyprus ("CBC")
- European Central Bank ("ECB")
- European Banking Authority ("EBA")
- European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA")
Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission ("CySEC")
06/03/2023 - C551 - EU Council's Restrictive Measures against Russia due to its military aggression against Ukraine
CySEC draws the attention of the Regulated Entities to the new reporting obligations, following the amendments of Article 8 of Council Regulation (EU) No. 269/2014 and Article 5a of Council Regulation (EU) No. 833/2014, as published in the Official Journal of the European Union, dated 25 February 2023.
The relevant amendments of both articles are quoted in the below
link.
C551-EU Council's Restrictive Measures
14/03/2023 - C553 - CySEC provides guidelines on certain aspects of the compliance function requirements.
The CySEC provides guidance on the application of certain
aspects of the compliance function requirements provided in article
17(2) of the Investment Services and Activities and Regulated
Markets Law and Article 22 of the MiFID II Delegated Regulation
2017/565, in order to ensure the common, uniform and consistent
application of these legal requirements.
C533 Compliance function
European Central Bank ("ECB")
07/03/2023 - ECB Consumer Expectations Survey results - January 2023
Key highlights compared with December 2022:
- Consumer expectations for inflation 12 months and three years ahead declined.
- Expectations for nominal income growth over the next 12 months continued to rise, while expectations for nominal spending growth declined further.
- Expectations for economic growth over the next 12 months became less negative, and expectations for the unemployment rate in 12 'months' time decreased.
- Consumers' expectations for growth in the price of their
home over the next 12 months weakened, while those for mortgage
interest rates 12 months ahead remained unchanged.
European Banking Authority ("EBA")
16/03/2023 - EBA publishes Handbook on data submission for supervisory benchmarking.
The EBApublished a Handbook on supervisory benchmarking of
internal models. The Handbook is an online tool providing guidance
and links to relevant documents and information for supervisory
benchmarking to facilitate accessibility.
For more details, refer to the following links:
- Handbook on supervisory benchmarking
- Q&A on supervisory benchmarking
- Supervisory benchmarking exercises
20/03/2023 - SRB, EBA and ECB Banking Supervision statement on the announcement on 19 March 2023 by Swiss authorities
The Single Resolution Board, the EBAand ECB Banking.
Supervision welcomes the comprehensive set of actions taken yesterday by the Swissauthorities in order to ensure financial stability following the events regarding Credit Swiss.
European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA")
06/03/2023 - Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)
ESMA and the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) have signed an updated Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which strengthens collaboration between the two institutions.
The MoU notably incorporates new cooperation areas under the market correction mechanism (MCM) Regulation and benchmarks related to the energy sector. It also details the role of the recently established ACER-ESMA Task Force.
20/03/2023-ESMA raises concerns with the proposed changes to the insider list regime.
ESMA has sent a letter to the European Parliament and Council raising concerns with proposed changes to the insider list regime in the Markets Abuse Regulation.
Listing Act legislative proposal - Insider List
Regime
