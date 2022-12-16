The December edition of the Great Britain and Cyprus Business Association Gazette contains an article authored by Associates Adonis Zachariou and Theodora Alexandrou. The article explores the EU 'Digital Operations and Resilience Act'(DORA) which was recently endorsed by the European Parliament and now awaits the approval of the European Council. It details the objectives and scope of DORA and outlines the obligations which will arise for the entities which fall within its scope.

The full article may be viewed here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.