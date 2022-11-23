8th International Funds Summit & Expo

RSM Cyprus was the official Platinum Sponsor of the 8th International Funds Summit & Expo, held on November 7th and 8th in Nicosia, with active participation and contribution throughout the event.

Mr. Charlie Jolly, Partner and Head of Private Equity, RSM UK, on the "Leader's Stage", presented The Private Equity Market Today and Opportunities Created.

While Mr. Marios Charalambides, Partner and Head of the Financial Services at RSM Cyprus, in his introduction before opening "The Operations/Regulation / Administration Stage", pointed out the importance of having from the beginning the proper setup, transparency and governance components appropriately designed, to protect investors and their needs.