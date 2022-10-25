The 25th Annual Meeting of the E.M.B.L - HSG Alumni Association of the University of St.Gallen, Switzerland took place in Cyprus from 22nd to 25th of September 2022. The University of St. Gallen is an elite public research university that specialises in business administration, economics, law, and international affairs. It is held in high regard internationally and hence this year's gathering was honoured with the presence of H.E. Mr Christoph Burgener, Ambassador of Switzerland to Cyprus.

The principal reason for basing the event in Cyprus was to provide an opportunity for Alumni members to learn more about the Cyprus economy and the key factors influencing it. Elias Neocleous & Co LLC was privileged to be asked to supply speakers on topics related to this. On Friday, 23rd of September 2022, Costas Stamatiou, Michael Pelosi and Xenia Kalogirou addressed the conference with presentations on "Doing Business in Cyprus and Sanctions" and "Cyprus Investment Funds". With the current uncertainties besetting not just Cyprus, but the entire world, there was much to be discussed including the Cypriot government current investment strategy. Attendees at the conference were particularly interested in learning about the sustainable-ESG development projects in Cyprus and about investments in the shipping, energy and fintech sectors. Close attention was also paid to Mr Christos Angelides, the president of Cyprus Hotel Manager's Association, as he described the Challenges of Today and Tomorrow for Tourism in Cyprus.

Humanitarian issues arising as a result of geopolitical events in Cyprus were contemplated too with Mr. Paul-Henri Arni (UN Member, CMP) explaining the Mission of the Committee on Missing Persons. Following the 'business' section of the annual meeting the Alumni members visited several of the most famous parts of Cyprus.

For more information about this event, please refer to the summary of the conference by the organisers, available here and coverage by the Cyprus Mail.

