With a continuous upgrade of its legislative and regulatory regime, Cyprus has evolved into an ideal destination to conduct business.

CySEC, the Competent authority that regulates CIFs in Cyprus, ensures investors' protection and safeguards the healthy development of the securities market, in the Republic.

If you seek an independent opinion on your CIF's financial statements and regulatory reporting, and/or if you wish to establish a CIF or you need advice on your reporting requirements throughout the financial year, contact us to discuss and arrange your personal consultation at one of our Cyprus locations.

