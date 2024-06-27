On 31st May 2024, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) published its draft technical standards addressing conflicts of interest for Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASPs)...

On 31st May 2024, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) published its draft technical standards addressing conflicts of interest for Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASPs) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation. This initiative marks a significant step in establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework for crypto-assets, aiming to harmonize rules across EU member states, foster innovation, and mitigate risks.

Background: The MiCA Framework

Adopted by the European Union, MiCA provides legal clarity for the crypto-asset sector, covering issuance, trading, and custody. Its goals include enhancing market integrity, protecting investors, and creating a unified regulatory environment.

Draft Technical Standards Overview

The draft technical standards are part of ESMA's broader regulatory effort to ensure market integrity and investor protection within the evolving crypto-asset sector. The final report includes feedback on the draft standards, which were initially proposed in the Consultation Paper published in July 2023. This paper sought stakeholders' views on five regulatory technical standards (RTS) and two implementing technical standards (ITS).

Key Provisions of the Draft Standards

The draft standards focus on identifying, managing, and disclosing conflicts of interest within CASPs. Article 72 of MiCA mandates that CASPs:

Implement and Maintain Effective Policies: Develop policies and procedures to identify, prevent, manage, and disclose conflicts of interest.

Disclose the general nature and sources of conflicts, as well as mitigation steps, prominently on their websites. Specify Requirements: ESMA, in cooperation with the European Banking Authority (EBA), will further detail the requirements for these policies, considering the scale, nature, and range of services provided.

Outline the details and methodology for the content of required disclosures.

Key Aspects of the Standards

Identification of Conflicts of Interest: CASPs must establish robust procedures to identify potential conflicts, including those between the service provider and clients, and among clients.

Policies should describe circumstances that may give rise to conflicts, outline procedures to manage them, and reference the organizational structure of the CASP. Management of Conflicts: Implement effective policies to manage conflicts without adversely affecting clients. This includes fair remuneration practices and ensuring organizational arrangements prevent conflicts.

Separate business functions and ensure adequate disclosure to clients. Disclosure Requirements: When preventive measures are insufficient, CASPs must clearly disclose conflicts to clients, detailing the nature of conflicts and mitigation measures.

Disclosures should enable clients to make informed decisions and ensure that risks of damage are prevented or appropriately mitigated. Record-Keeping and Reporting: Maintain detailed records of identified conflicts and the measures taken to manage and disclose them.

These records must be available to national competent authorities (NCAs) for regulatory oversight.

Implications for Crypto-Asset Service Providers

The implementation of these standards represents a crucial step towards transparency and trust in the crypto-asset market. CASPs will need to adjust their operations to comply with these rigorous conflict of interest management requirements. While this may increase compliance costs, it also enhances credibility and aligns with best practices in financial services.

Next Steps

The draft technical standards are submitted to the European Commission for adoption. According to Articles 10 and 15 of Regulation (EU) 1095/2010, the Commission will decide on their adoption within three months.

Conclusion

The draft technical standards issued by ESMA on 31st May 2024 mark a significant development in crypto-asset regulation under MiCA. By addressing conflicts of interest, these standards aim to promote transparency, protect investors, and enhance market integrity.

The Securities and Markets Stakeholder Group (SMSG) has advised ESMA on these standards, emphasizing the need for investor awareness regarding the protections and limitations under MiCA. While MiCA provides fundamental safeguards, SMSG suggests enhancing information provided to NCAs to better inform retail clients about asset protection levels. Monitoring CASPs' use of MiCA authorization in their communications is also recommended to ensure accurate representation.

As the regulatory landscape evolves, CASPs must adapt to these new requirements, ensuring robust conflict of interest management practices are in place.

