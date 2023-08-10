Cyprus:
Reporting Obligations On Crypto-Asset Transactions Under DAC 8
10 August 2023
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Our latest article co-written by Associates Adonis Zachariou, Theodora Alexandrou and
Lawyer Trainee Christos Orfanidis, sheds light on the DAC8 draft
proposal, now due for approval by the European Council, aiming to
enable tax authorities to track the proceeds gained from
crypto-asset trading. This article provides an overview of the
reportable transactions under DAC8 and identifies the entities
responsible for reporting transaction information. Additionally, it
explains the scope of crypto assets covered by the directive,
including transactions involving exchanges between different
cryptocurrencies. The legislative process for DAC8 is currently
underway, and it is expected to be adopted by Member States by
2026.
To view the full article please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Cyprus
European Union's MiCA: A Game Changer For The Crypto Industry
AGP Law | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC
On 20 April 2023, the European Union (EU) Lawmakers approved the Markets in Crypto – Asset Regulation (MiCA) and the regulation on information accompanying transfers of funds and certain crypto – assets, i.e. the "Travel Rule".
Securities Tokenisation In Guernsey
Carey Olsen
We have seen growing interest over the last year in tokenisation of securities. In this briefing, we set out what tokenisation is (and isn't), how it works, how we...
The Rise Of The Citizen Developer
KPMG Malta
Rapidly changing business conditions have driven the need to speed up digital transformation initiatives and business process optimisation.
Tech Innovation Financing Alternative
Appleby
Creators of technology, whether financial services software, biotechnology, data analytics solutions or otherwise, know how extremely expensive those development costs can be.