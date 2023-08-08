Cyprus:
NFTs: A Failure Of Their Counterfeit-proof And Trusty Objective?
08 August 2023
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT's) have become increasingly popular
over the course of the last several years, generating billions of
dollars in revenue as a result. However, despite their growing
notoriety, NFT's also come with significant challenges and
risks pertinent to lack of regulation, intellectual property
infringements, Web3 anonymity, and theft. An article authored by
Iosifina Koutsonikola, Lawyer Trainee at Elias Neocleous & Co
LLC, explores some of the most recent incidents related to
NFT's and the need for the adoption of legislation to mitigate
the risks incurred through unregulated NTF transactions and Web3
usage.
The full article can be found on Great Britain - Cyprus Business
Association e-newspaper here.
