Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT's) have become increasingly popular over the course of the last several years, generating billions of dollars in revenue as a result. However, despite their growing notoriety, NFT's also come with significant challenges and risks pertinent to lack of regulation, intellectual property infringements, Web3 anonymity, and theft. An article authored by Iosifina Koutsonikola, Lawyer Trainee at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, explores some of the most recent incidents related to NFT's and the need for the adoption of legislation to mitigate the risks incurred through unregulated NTF transactions and Web3 usage.

The full article can be found on Great Britain - Cyprus Business Association e-newspaper here.

