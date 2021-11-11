CySEC issued a new Directive on 13.09.2021 in relation to the registration of crypto-asset service providers which amends the recent CySEC Directive for the prevention and suppression of money laundering and terrorist financing – Register of Crypto Asset Services Providers (the "CASP Registration Directive").

CySEC also published on 13.09.2021 a Policy Statement on the Registration and Operations of CASPs which refers to its finalised rules applicable to the Crypto Asset Services Providers (CASPs).

According to the CySEC relevant Press Release, more information on the application procedure is now available and CySEC will commence the evaluation of applications from existing or prospective CASPs.

