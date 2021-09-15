Cyprus:
CySEC Register Of Crypto-asset Service Providers
15 September 2021
AGP Law Firm | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC
CySEC issued a new Directive on 13.09.2021 in relation to the
registration of crypto-asset service providers which amends the
recent CySEC Directive for the prevention and suppression of money
laundering and terrorist financing – Register of Crypto Asset
Services Providers (the "CASP Registration
Directive").
CySEC also published on 13.09.2021 a Policy Statement on the
Registration and Operations of CASPs which refers to its finalised
rules applicable to the Crypto Asset Services Providers
(CASPs).
According to CySEC relevant Press Release, more information on
the application procedure are now available and CySEC will commence
to evaluate applications from existing or prospective CASPs.
