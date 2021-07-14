Following the recent transposition of the EU AMLD5 into National Law, which, among others, introduced services related to crypto-assets, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) during 25/06/2021 has issued a Directive setting out the basic guidelines for the official registration and the operating conditions of Crypto Providers.

The Directive, which is only published in the Greek Language, prescribes a series of procedures to be followed so as to comply with the measures taken in the European Union to combat Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing.

Some of the basic guidelines included in the Directive are the following:

Registration procedure for the Crypto Registry

Registration acceptance conditions which include the good repute, appropriate policies, systems and procedures, relevant security policies, remuneration requirements etc.

Withdrawal and Suspension of the Registration

Operating conditions and corporate governance

Managing Conflicts of interest

CySEC Fees for registration - 10,000 Euros and renewal- 5,000 Euros

Other CySEC fees and Capital Requirements

CySEC is yet expected to issue a policy statement so as to clarify other relevant matters.

