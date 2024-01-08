We, at Erginel Law, have prepared a brief guidance on the main requirements for the application for A2 Family Residence Permit in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (T.R.N.C).
Who can apply for A2 Residence Permit?
- A sponsor's single son under the age of 25;
- A sponsor's single daughter of any age ;
- A sponsor's or her/his spouse's disabled child older than 18 years of age.
Who can be exempt from applying for A2 Residence Permit?
- A sponsor's minor child;
- A sponsor's child of any age who is citizen of TRNC.
Who is eligible to be a sponsor?
- Citizens of TRNC;
- Holders of a residence permit;
- Holders of a business establishment permit;
- Holders of a permanent residence permit;
- Holders of a work permit.;
What do I need to consider?
The sponsor is required to have a monthly income of minimum wage for a family consisting of no more than four members including him/herself , If the family consists of more than four members, the sponsor is required to have an additional monthly income of not less than 25% of the minimum wage per family member.
Originally published October 21, 2021
