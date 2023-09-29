A recent article authored by Elias Neocleous & Co LLC Associate, Katerina Pillakouri, and published in the Phileleftheros, delves into the significance of Cyprus' 2015 Modern Surrogacy Law, a pioneering legislative framework addressing surrogacy practices in the country.

Notably, the article sheds light on the unique challenges faced by couples in their pursuit of biological parenthood, often driven by health-related issues. It also explores the ways the legislation, officially titled the "Law on the Implementation of Medically Assisted Reproduction of 2015", ensures a structured, ethical, and legally sound approach to surrogacy in order to mitigate the potential risks associated with unregulated practices, safeguarding the rights and responsibilities of all involved parties.

The full article in Greek can be found online here.

