As international relationships and marriages become more ubiquitous, legal disputes concerning the applicable jurisdiction of prenups are brought to the fore. A recent article co-authored by Elias Neocleous & Co LLC's Anna Demetriou, Partner, and Christina Avgousti, Associate, published in the Cyprus Mail, explores the validity of prenups and postnups in Cyprus, and touches on the reluctance of the Cyprus courts to acknowledge their existence to the degree that they are considered to undermine public policy and the institution of marriage.

The full article can be found on Cyprus Mail here.

