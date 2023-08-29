Cyprus:
Prenup, Postnup, Buckle Up
29 August 2023
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
As international relationships and marriages become more
ubiquitous, legal disputes concerning the applicable jurisdiction
of prenups are brought to the fore. A recent article co-authored by
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC's Anna Demetriou, Partner, and Christina
Avgousti, Associate, published in the Cyprus Mail, explores the
validity of prenups and postnups in Cyprus, and touches on the
reluctance of the Cyprus courts to acknowledge their existence to
the degree that they are considered to undermine public policy and
the institution of marriage.
The full article can be found on Cyprus Mail here.
