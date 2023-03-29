During the last year, sanctions and restrictive measures have been imposed against a number of financial institutions, entities and individuals. Regulators and authorities in Cyprus have issued announcements and circulars to Regulated Entities in relation to their obligations to abide by the applicable restrictive measures and implement and maintain appropriate sanctions policies.

The experienced team of Patrician Consultants Ltd - member of the Patrikios Pavlou & Associates LLC group - can provide clear and concise advice on the applicability of the sanctions and restrictive measures and on whether and how sanctions affect your operations in Cyprus.

We can provide tailored advice and guidance to help you navigate through the minefield that is sanctions compliance and interpretation. Specifically, we can assist with the development and implementation of your sanctions' policy, design all necessary internal controls, procedures and manuals and help you obtain compliance with the applicable sanctions and restrictive measures.

