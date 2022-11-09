Worldwide:
Ukraine Crisis – Sanctions Update
09 November 2022
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The November edition of the Great Britain – Cyprus
Business Gazette features an article by Senior Associate, Kyriaki
Stinga. In her article Kyriaki summarises the content of the
8th package of EU sanctions imposed on Russia issued on
6 October 2022. She also highlights the tightening of travel
restrictions to and from Russia which was announced on 12 October
2022.
The article may be read in full here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from Worldwide
Sounding The Alarm For Letter Of Credit Challenges
Amereller Legal Consultants
Companies trading in the Middle East, Africa and Asia are increasingly facing collection problems concerning letters of credit (LCs), the longstanding core of trade finance.
Trustees And Sanctions: Where Angels Fear To Tread?
Baker & Partners
It is very difficult to see how (given the combined scope of the application of EU and UK sanctions to EU and UK citizens) there will be anyone left in places like Jersey able to administer structures...
Russia: Cayman Islands Sanctions Update
Maples Group
The Cayman Islands is subject to the United Kingdom's The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "Regulations"), which are extended to various British overseas territories...