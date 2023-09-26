As the influence of sustainability and environmental awareness grows in shaping consumers' purchasing decisions, companies have begun to embrace a new trend of marketing their products as 'climate neutral' to attract environmentally conscious customers. This form of marketing is however becoming problematic as many of these claims have been found to be untrue or misleading. As a result, there is now an urgent need for the European Commission to step in to address this issue and to take measures to safeguard consumers. As sustainability gains importance, accurate information and responsible practices are paramount for a greener future.

A recent article authored by Aylin Zeybek, Associate at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, and which has been featured in the September edition of Great Britain-Cyprus Business Gazette, explores this topic in more detail, including the new EU directive that aims to foster a culture of responsible environmental claims and deter deceptive or misleading behavior.

The full article can be found in the Great Britain – Cyprus Business Association e-newspaper here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.