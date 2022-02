ARTICLE

New UAE Labour Law: In More Detail Afridi & Angell Legal Consultants As promised, this is a more detailed discussion of the new Labour Law, which takes effect on 2 February 2022. For an initial snapshot, see my InBrief Dated 21 November 2021.

Asia Employment Law: Quarterly Review – Fourth Quarter 2021 Mayer Brown Asia's legal and human resources advisors are often required to function across multiple jurisdictions. Staying on top of employment-related legal developments is important but can be challenging

What Are The Consequences Of Breaching A Non-Disclosure Agreement Between Private Entities In The UAE? Hassan Elhais In simple terms, a non-disclosure agreement constitutes a written agreement between two parties or entities, wherein one party prohibits the other from sharing any confidential information exchanged between them, or such prohibition ...

The New UAE Labour Law: What's Keeping Your HR Team Awake At Night? Gowling WLG It is clear the UAE is striving towards a new approach to HR where employee happiness and productivity is key to creating an attractive workplace destination.

Bonus & Commission Are Part Of The Basic Wage Hamdan AlShamsi Lawyers & Legal Consultants This article is intended to explain how the commission and/or the bonus that an employee may receive from his employer might increase his labour claim.