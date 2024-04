ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Cyprus

EU Blue Card: New Increased Thresholds For Minimum Salary Arendt & Medernach A recent regulatory update may impact your strategy for recruiting international talent. On 20 March 2024, the regulation of 15 March 2024_ setting the gross average...

Legislation For Remote Work Of Employees G. Vrikis & Associates Ltd The duration for the above mandatory telework would extend only to the timeframe covered by the Decree, or until the employee's health is no longer at risk...

Finding A Final Rule: How Philippine Courts Classify Workers As Independent Contractors Villaraza & Angangco Law Offices With more and more businesses seeing value in engaging skilled Filipino contractors to perform specific services, the persistent challenge that confronts them is misclassification of their contractors as their employees.

„European Blue Card": die neuen Mindestlohnschwellen wurden bekannt gegeben Arendt & Medernach Der Betrag des jährlichen Mindestlohns, der erforderlich ist, um hochqualifizierte Arbeitskräfte aus Drittländern nach Luxemburg einzustellen, wurde am 24. März 2024 geändert.

Do Employee Share Options Encourage Employee Retention? CSB Group Employee share options are a popular method utilised by companies to incentivise their employees by offering them the opportunity to acquire shares in the company...