The House of Representatives recently voted on further amendments to the Income Tax Law relating to the provisions of the Article 8(23A).

Article 8(23A) provides for a 50% exemption from income tax on the employment income of an individual who meets certain criteria. Following the recent announcement, we highlight the main amendments:

employment" was replaced with the term "any employment" which allows the individual to continue to benefit from the 50% exemption even if they change employer. Previously the exemption was granted only on the 1 employment; The exemption is allowed provided the individual was not resident of the Republic for at least 15 consecutive years prior to his or her 1 st employment in Cyprus (previously 10 years);

employment in Cyprus (previously 10 years); The exemption is granted for 17 years from the date of employment or until the relevant article is revoked.

The amendments have retrospective effect from 01 January 2022.

