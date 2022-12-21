Persons

Total employment for the 3rd quarter of 2022 is estimated at 463.613 persons, of which 414.630 are employees and 48.983 are self-employed. Compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021, total employment increased by 3% for the 3rd quarter of 2022. The most significant percentage increases were observed in the economic activities of Accommodation and Food Services (NACE I), Information and communication (NACE J), Transportation and Storage (NACE H) and Manufacturing (NACE C).

Hours worked

Actual hours worked for the 3nd quarter of 2022 are estimated at 206.711 thousand; an increase of 4,1% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021. The most significant percentage increases were observed in the economic activities of Accommodation and Food Services (NACE I), Information and communication (NACE J) and Transportation and Storage (NACE H).

Source:Cystat

