The unemployed persons, registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of November 2022, reached 15.309 persons. Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for November 2022 increased to 14.121 persons in comparison to 13.768 in the previous month.

In comparison with November 2021, an increase of 1.332 persons or 9,5% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sectors of accommodation and food service activities (an increase of 889), financial and insurance activities (an increase of 397), transportation and storage (an increase of 81), public administration and defence (an increase of 80) and information and communication (an increase of 60).

Source:Cystat

