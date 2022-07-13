Nicholas Ktenas acts as local law expert for the World Bank Group (WBG), providing his expert feedback under Cyprus laws and answering various WBG labour questionnaires every year on a pro bono basis.

In June this year,

Nicholas provided feedback on WBG's "Women Business and the Law 2023" (WBL), a group project collecting data on the laws and regulations that affect women's economic opportunity. WBL 2023 is the 9th in a series of annual studies measuring the laws and regulations that affect women's economic opportunity in 190 economies.

The World Bank Group is one of the world's largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries. Its five institutions share a commitment to reducing poverty, increasing shared prosperity, and promoting sustainable development. Since 1947, the World Bank has funded over 12,000 development projects, via traditional loans, interest -free credits, and grants.

To read the 2022 publication please click here.

