Cyprus:
Employee Drones Seek New Hive!
08 September 2021
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
The above article, authored by Head of Human Capital Anna Mylona, has
been published in the Cyprus Mail. Anna's article focuses
on an emerging phenomenon of the Covid pandemic which is being
termed the 'Great Resignation'. Her article explains
that whilst the various 'lockdowns' across the world may
have induced stress and financial hardship for many employees, for
others it has also been a time of reflection. A variety of
surveys across the world are showing that large numbers of people
are considering a career change. For some this is linked to a
desire for a different lifestyle, however, for younger people in
particular, it is often linked to concerns that 'post
Covid' their existing employer will be less willing to engage
in training and career advancement initiatives. Employers who
value their workers and wish to retain them therefore need to act
accordingly in order to stem a potential exodus.
Anna's article may be read in full
here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
