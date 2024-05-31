The Gender Pensions Gap: What Is It And What Can We Do About It?

With one of the top ranked teams on the island, comprising of dedicated specialised and experienced lawyers, arbitrators, mediators and legal consultants (including former judges), we are engaged in remaining at the forefront of legislative trends, and providing prompt and fully coordinated legal advice, to any client, on most areas of law.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Nadia Tryfonidou contributed the Cyprus chapter in Ius Laboris new survey highlighting the pensions gap between genders. The survey responses from Ius Laboris' pensions expert group highlight the different ways the issue is being addressed across jurisdictions, with the gap more significant in some countries than others.

The gender pensions gap refers to the average difference in pension wealth between men andwomen. An example of measuring the gap is by looking at how much pension is built up at different ages, or pension income in retirement.

Click here to read the survey.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.