On 20 December 2023, the Council of Ministers issued a new ministerial decree regarding the minimum wage in Cyprus, which became effective on 1st January 2024, and which amended the previous decree of August 31, 2022.

Previous minimum wage

The introduction of a general minimum wage in Cyprus was firstly introduced on 31st August 2022, with a ministerial decree which set the general minimum wage in Cyprus after the completion of 6 months of continuous employment with the same employer at €940 gross for full employment, excluding domestic workers and those in agriculture and the shipping industry, among others.

New ministerial decree

Based on the amendment, as of 1st January 2024 the minimum monthly wage has increased to €1,000 gross for full-time employees who have completed 6 months of continuous employment with the same employer. The minimum wage for those employees who have not completed the 6-month continuous employment period is set to €900. Concerning part-time employment, the minimum monthly wage will be adjusted accordingly.

It is clarified that the decree does not affect in any way the existing full time working hours of employees in any economic activity based on legislation, decree, contract, custom or practice.

