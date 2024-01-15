Key Changes Starting January 2024

In line with the latest amendments to the Cyprus Social Insurance Law (59(I)/2010), significant changes are set to impact both employed and self-employed individuals from 1st January 2024. These changes are essential for employers, employees, and the self-employed to understand, as they will affect financial planning and payroll processes.

For Employed Persons

Increased Contribution Rates: Both employers and employees will see their contribution rates to the Social Insurance Fund rise from 8.3% to 8.8% on insurable earnings.

For Self-Employed Persons

Rate Hike: The contribution rate for self-employed individuals will increase from 15.6% to 16.6% on insurable earnings.

2024's Social Insurance Contributions for Employees

The Department of Social Insurance Services annually determines the maximum earnings amount for calculating contributions to various funds.

Revised Maximum Insurable Earnings

New Limits for 2024: The maximum insurable earnings have been revised upwards to €1,209 weekly, €5,239 monthly, and €62,868 annually.

Contribution Rates Overview

Here's a quick summary of the new contribution rates effective from 2024:

Fund Employer Contribution Employee Contribution Social Insurance 8.8% 8.8% Redundancy 1.2% - Training and Development 0.5% - Social Cohesion 2.0% - Total 12.5% 8.8%

Special Note on Social Cohesion Fund

Contributions to the Social Cohesion Fund are calculated based on actual earnings without considering the maximum insurable earnings mentioned above.

Implications for Self-Employed Individuals in 2024

Increased Contribution Rate: Self-employed persons will face a 16.6% contribution rate on insurable earnings for 2024.

Minimum Insurable Earnings

Occupational Categories: The Department of Social Insurance Services provides a detailed table summarizing the minimum insurable earnings for self-employed individuals, categorized by occupation.

Contribution Amounts for 2024

Quarterly Contributions: A table detailing the contributions due each quarter, based on the minimum weekly insurable earnings for self-employed persons, is available from the Department of Social Insurance Services.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.