As of 1 January 2023, the National Minimum Wage is effective. The relevant Decree issued by the Council of Ministers in 2022 requires a starting monthly gross salary of €885 for the first six months of employment. Following a continuous employment with the same employer for a period of six months, either before the implementation of the Decree or after, the monthly gross salary should be increased to €940.

Exceptions

Certain categories of employees are exempt. These categories include those working in agriculture, domestic workers and those working in shipping.

Additionally, those receiving more favorable treatment through contract, custom, practice or other Decree are also exempt.

Moreover, when the employer offers food and/or housing, following an agreement between the two parties (employer and employee), the employer will be able to deduct in cash up to 15% and 10% for food and housing, respectively. It should be highlighted, though, that this is permissible only in case of an agreement between the employer and the employee.

Also, people receiving training or education to obtain either a degree or a professional qualification are exempt.

Finally, for seasonal workers up to the age of 18, with seasonal work set at the maximum of two months, the minimum wage can be applied with a 25% reduction.

Compulsory issue of monthly/weekly payslips

We would like to remind you of the obligation of all employers to issue a payslip on a monthly/weekly basis. The employer (in case of a company – its directors) is personally liable in case of failure to comply with this requirement of the Law.

Amendment to the maximum amount of insurable earnings for 2023

As of 1 January 2023, the maximum insurable earnings for 2023 have been revised to €1.155 per week, €5.005 per month and €60.060 per annum. The maximum insurable earnings are used to calculate contributions to the Social Insurance, Redundancy, Training and Development Funds, while the contributions to the Social Cohesion Fund are calculated on actual earnings.

