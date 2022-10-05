The Parental Leave and Leave on Grounds of Force Majeure Principal Law came into force on 1 January 2003 in the context of the harmonisation process with the European Union acquis.

Parental leave constitutes an important right for employees who are parents, since it allows both mothers and fathers to be absent from their work for the purpose of taking care and participating in the raising of their child.1

Pursuant to Cyprus Law, a pregnant employed woman is entitled to a maternity leave for up to 18 consecutive weeks.

On 5th of November 2021, a 12th amendment on the Law governing the Protection of Maternity was implemented. According to the amendment, maternity leave is extended from 18 weeks to 22 weeks for mothers in employment who give labor to a second child and 26 weeks for a third child and any subsequent children.

It should be noted that, nine of these weeks must be taken within the period beginning on the second week before the week of the anticipated childbirth.

Female employees who wish to adopt a child under 12 years old and who have notified the Department of Social Welfare Services of the adoption are entitled to 16 weeks of maternity leave. According to the newest amendment of the Law, the duration of the maternity leave extends to 20 weeks for any second adoption and 24 weeks for any third and subsequent adopted children. Concurrently, a six week notice of the proposed adoption must be communicated to the employer.

New fathers are entitled to two weeks paternity leave, however, they must meet certain conditions pursuant to the Social Insurance Fund with regards to contributions. As such, paternity leave may be taken within 16 weeks from the birth of the child.

Finally, new fathers who have completed work equal to six months or more may take unpaid leave for up to 18 weeks as a result of the adoption or childbirth.

