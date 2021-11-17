ARTICLE

Cyprus has extended maternity leave from 18 to 22 weeks for mothers in employment who have a second child and to 26 weeks for the third and any subsequent children.

On 5 November 2021, an amendment to Cyprus's maternity leave law (the Law Providing for the Protection of Maternity 1997, the ‘Law') entered into force. Under this amendment, maternity leave is extended from 18 weeks to 22 weeks for the second child and to 26 weeks for the third child and any subsequent children. Protection (including from dismissal and discrimination) during the maternity period is also extended according to the provisions of the Law. The extension applies to mothers having a child by birth, adoption or surrogacy.

In parallel, the Social Insurances Law was amended so that the maternity leave of mothers who are on maternity leave during the week completed on Sunday 7 November 2021 is extended for four weeks for the second child and to eight weeks for the third and any subsequent children.

Statutory maternity allowance will continue to be paid as long as the beneficiary continues to be on maternity leave for the extended periods.

No new applications have to be submitted to the Social Insurance Department for the payment of statutory maternity allowance for the extension period.

